Allergy relief on a budget: Local doctor explains the best medication choices

NORFOLK, Va. — With rising seasonal allergies, it's important to consider the costs and benefits of choosing generic versus name-brand over-the-counter medications.

One morning, after suffering from a sneezing fit due to allergies, I discussed medication options with my colleague, Blaine Stewart. I mentioned that I typically use generic over the counter (OTC) medicines. However, Blaine uses products that are kept behind the counter (BTC).

I was curious about the various options and price differences available, so I turned to Dr. Gary Moss, an allergist and immunologist with Sentara Health.

Dr. Moss told me that mid-April marks the peak of allergy season across our area, which can often leave people struggling with symptoms.

In most cases, he said you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get helpful relief, “the generics are fine, and all of the major antihistamine tablets come as generic."

Dr. Moss emphasized that over-the-counter medications for conditions like coughing and itchy eyes do not require a prescription. He noted that Zyrtec, Xyzal, Allegra, and Claritin, are the most well-known brands and they offer either low-sedating or non-sedating options.

After crunching some numbers, I found that Zyrtec costs about $28 for 30 tablets of 10 mg. In comparison, with coupons, the generic version could be as low as $3 for the same dosage.

Other online records, for example, show Allegra retails for around $15 for a 30-day supply, while its generic counterpart can be as low as $6 for a 90-day tablet bottle.

“You can shop it out if there's a concern in the buying clubs. Buying generic certainly is going to be much cheaper than buying brand name,” Dr. Moss suggested.

For those needing stronger medications, talk to the pharmacist about what’s behind the counter.

You will find options like Sudafed and Claritin-D, which have decongestant contents. While these medications do not require a prescription, there are restrictions on the quantity a person can purchase at one time.

“Because you can use it to make methamphetamine, years ago, people would go to the drugstores and clear out their inventories. So, they want to restrict the amount one person can get,” Dr. Moss explained.

He added that the prices for branded and generic versions of Sudafed, Claritin-D, and Zyrtec-D are generally comparable. A valid ID is required to buy these medications, and patients should be mindful of potential side effects.

“Insomnia [and] palpitations can be side effects. If your blood pressure is borderline, it can push you into high blood pressure,” Dr. Moss said.

If you are interested in trying a new medication, Dr. Moss suggests getting the smallest package available, so you test it out.

If over-the-counter options still leave you struggling, consider consulting an allergist.

“A lady I saw today who had a miserable spring last year is having a great spring this year; she's not even taking any medications anymore,” said Dr. Moss.

For affordable medication options, consider using discount cards like GoodRx and SingleCare.

Some pharmacies also offer discount programs:

