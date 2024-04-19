Apartment building planned for old Greyhound station in Norfolk's NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. — A new apartment building could be coming to the old Greyhound station in the city's NEON District.

Mayor Kenny Alexander made the announcement during his State of the City address last week.

The project will be called Houndstooth.

"Houndstooth will feature over 220 apartment homes and will include a parking garage, gum, recreation and rooftop deck," he said, adding that the development would be a $35 million investment.

The Greyhound station has been empty for years.

In 2018, Tidewater Community College announced plans to build a culinary and visual arts center, but it fell through.

Since then, the city has been trying to get something else to go there.

During the pandemic, the station served as a homeless shelter for a time.

"Norfolk has a lot of apartment buildings already, but I think what they're trying to do is kind of create an interesting piece that's going to be an entrance to the NEON District," said Heather Anderson, the owner of Plant Norfolk just up the street.

News 3 spoke with business owners up and down the block.

Others questioned the need for more apartments when others are already being built nearby and said city officials should do more to attract businesses to this area.

News 3 also reached out to the developer, The Breeden Company, and architect, Work Program Architects, to learn more about the next steps and to ask if funding for the project is secured, but did not get a response.

"The architect and developer took great care to design a high-quality urban, mixed-use development that is pedestrian-oriented, resilient and inspiring," a blog post about the development says on the NEON District's website.

Members of the Downtown Norfolk Council deferred comment to the developer.