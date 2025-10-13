Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Argument leads to car being shot on I-64 in Norfolk: VSP

Top Stories: Monday, October 13
NORFOLK, Va. — A car was shot following an argument on I-64 in Norfolk early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 2:09 a.m., state police responded to I-64 near the Norview Avenue ramp for an apparent shooting. Upon arrival, VSP says troopers spoke with a driver who said their car was shot by a suspect driving a black Infiniti.

Based on initial gatherings, the driver was traveling in the left lane when the Infiniti drove up behind them at a high rate of speed. The driver claimed they changed to a right lane and got into an argument with the driver of the Infiniti, who then shot at their car, according to VSP.

No injuries were reported. VSP says they are still investigating this incident.

