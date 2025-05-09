As prices go up, consider these shopping options for secondhand savings

NORFOLK, Va. — Families across the U.S. are increasingly turning to secondhand shopping as prices rise.

This trend is evident at Goodwill's newly opened location in Norfolk’s Janaf Shopping Center, where shoppers are finding quality items at lower prices.

“We're trying to save money, and [these prices] help us out, so we get some good gear, and we can look nice,” said shopper, Don Smith.

Smith, alongside his friends Joshua Drake and Barry Carrington, are like many people looking to save money.

Watch more from Erin Miller: New report shows 'dramatic' increase in homeowners insurance nationwide

New report shows "dramatic" increase in homeowners insurance nationwide

"Year-over-year our sales are up about 3-4% from where we were this time last year so it's a slight increase,” said Laura Faison, the Chief Communications Officer for Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia.

Faison noted that a new store was needed in Norfolk after a more than 20-year absence. She said demand has been met with enthusiasm from shoppers like Carrington, who has already made multiple visits since the store opened six weeks ago.

A recent report by Capital One Shopping Research revealed that one third of clothing and apparel purchased in the U.S. last year were secondhand.

Faison explained the appeal: “You can come in here and get four or five pieces for $20 or less vs traditional retail where you may only get a piece or two under that $20 price tag.”

Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge encourages families to embrace secondhand options and to bring children along.

Watch more from Erin Miller: Lose your job? How to get benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission

Lose your job? Here's how to get benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission

"Getting your kids comfortable with that approach, I think, is a big deal. [Try] bringing them with you to see that some of these items still have tags on them. I think that's going to be a great approach for families on a budget,” she said.

Faison said the community impact of thrift shopping is significant.

"One of the things that folks don't realize about Goodwill is when you shop with us $.85 of every dollar that's spent in our stores goes directly back to the mission,” she said.

In addition to local thrift stores, online options like ThredUp and Amazon Warehouse Deals also offer secondhand clothing. Social platforms such as "Buy Nothing" Facebook pages encourage community swaps.

In order for Goodwill to be successful, people also need to donate. However, data suggests that people are opting to hold onto their clothes longer amid economic uncertainty.

The Goodwill JANAF store accepts donations.