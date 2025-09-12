At-home COVID-19 tests: What's available and how much they cost

NORFOLK, Va. — As respiratory virus season ramps up, many people are looking for at-home COVID-19 tests — I wanted to see what tests are available and how much they will cost you.

At the top of the list is the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test.

Prices are consistent in stores and online. A two-pack kit, which you can get at CVS or Walgreens, will cost between $18 and $24. It's FDA-authorized and gives you your results in about 15 minutes.

For something a little cheaper, and more budget-friendly, consider FlowFlex. A single-test kit sells for about $10.

Keep in mind, if you need more than one it will cost about the same as the others. Your results are also ready in about 15 minutes, and the tests are available at most major pharmacies.

Now, if you're not sure if it's COVID-19 or the flu, a company called iHealth has a combo test which tests for it all.

There are a few different prices depending on how many tests you get in a box. However, if you're looking for the standard two tests in one kit, that will run you between $20 and $25.

I found they're available at major pharmacies and online. You should also consider using your health savings account (HSA) or flexible savings account (FSA) to pay for the tests.

Click here for the list of tests that were approved by the Federal Drug Administration.

