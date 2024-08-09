Back-to-school celebration offers free supplies, healthcare for Norfolk students

NORFOLK, Va — The first day of classes for students in Norfolk Public Schools is just a couple of weeks away, August 19. This weekend, parents of public school students in the city have a chance to stock up on essentials for free.

NPS will host a back-to-school celebration on Saturday. It's happening inside the Norfolk Scope Arena, so weather won't be an issue. There will be tons of giveaways for things like backpacks and school supplies. Health screenings and immunizations will also be offered, though pre-registration at this link is encouraged for those services.

News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart caught up with the community engagement coordinator for Norfolk Public Schools, LaEunice Brown. She explained that this event is a chance for students to meet a lot of people in the school system and calm any first-day jitters.

"They'll see some teachers and principals. our superintendent is going to be there, the mayor, so they'll get to really see some people face to face," Brown said. "It's just a great way to have them get revved up and ready to go back," she added.

Community partnerships with area businesses help make these giveaways possible.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 2 p.m. It's free (including parking) for all Norfolk preschool through 12th graders.

A similar event is planned for Virginia Beach City Public School students. That city's free Back-To-School Care Fair is scheduled for Saturday, August 17 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.