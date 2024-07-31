Back to school checklist for parents and students as new school year approaches

NORFOLK, Va. — It's hard to believe, but students will head back to the classroom very soon. If the start of school has your family caught off guard, don't worry. I've tracked down some experts to put together this checklist.

Stock up on supplies

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch tells Don't Waste Your Money, before you buy anything, take inventory of what you have at home.

"Basically, you want to shop at home before you shop the sales," Woroch suggests.

She says a store may draw you in with low-cost items, but you don't have to buy everything in one place. Deeper discounts on clothes, for example, usually come after Labor Day.

"You want to beat them at this game by spreading out your purchases," Woroch adds.

Get caught up on shots

Dr. Doug Mitchell, a pediatrician with Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, reminds parents of the immunizations required for school children in Virginia. The list includes:

TDAP, which protects against Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Whooping Cough

Hepatitis

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella

Polio

Chickenpox

Meningitis

and Human Papilloma Virus

"Vaccines are there because they save lives," Dr. Mitchell stresses.

Dr. Mitchell urges parents to be patient. His office, like many, is usually packed this time of year.

Set a schedule

"I think that everyone is a little bit more relaxed during the summer as far as routines in general."

Sharon Wood is a local mom and teacher. She told me families should start practicing now. Parents should look at setting bedtime routines for younger kids. Older ones can help get their lunch ready and pick out what to wear the night before school starts.

The biggest item for Wood's family? Cut back on screen time.

"We try to limit it at least an hour before bedtime. And we actually have them put their phones in the kitchen so that it's not even in their bedroom for them to be getting the notifications."