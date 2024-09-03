Boyd Gaming joins the Pamunkey Indian Tribe in bringing a casino resort to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe has been trying to bring a resort and casino to the Norfolk area for over a year and on Tuesday, they gained a new partner.

Boyd Gaming, an American gaming and hospitality company based in Paradise, Nevada, has joined the tribe's efforts.

Watch: Latest renderings for new Norfolk casino on display for City Hall meeting

Latest renderings for new Norfolk casino on display for City Hall meeting

News 3 reached out to Boyd Gaming for additional details on the partnership: