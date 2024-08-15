Latest renderings for new Norfolk casino on display for City Hall meeting

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk will show new renderings, as well as provide updates on the Headwaters Resort & Casino at August 19 city hall meeting.

News 3 has been following this story for over a year now, as developers have been in contact with the city since March 1 with steps for the casino.

The rendering shows plans for a 90,000-square-foot facility which would include 300 rooms, a hotel, a pool and an entertainment venue.

The project is designed to combine the unique context of the building site and its neighbors to re-imagine the waterfront and its rich marinetime history, says the city of Norfolk.

On October 20, 2023, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and their development team submitted a preliminary site plan and have been working with the city to amend existing agreements and implement other measures to get construction done as soon as possible.

"Our team has been meeting routinely with City staff to review the Project plans and discuss the development timeline," said Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. "We want to get this project up and running as soon as possible to start generating revenue for our Tribe, for the other recognized Virginia tribes that will benefit from this project, and for the City of Norfolk, its citizens and the Commonwealth of Virginia."