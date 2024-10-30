Boyd Gaming, Pamunkey tribe break ground on Norfolk casino Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. — Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe are set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on the Norfolk Casino Wednesday.

The ceremony takes place in the parking lot between Norfolk's Amtrak station and Harbor Park — the future site of the casino.

News 3 has been following developments on the project for years. Back in 2020, Norfolk voters approved allowing a casino to be built. That referendum includes a 2025 deadline to have gaming on-site.

Watch related coverage: Casino workers to protest against Norfolk casino smoking policy

Casino workers to protest against Norfolk casino smoking policy

Following a series of delays, a development agreement was proposed to meet the deadline. It entails putting in a temporary casino that can be operated while the permanent facility is under construction.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Keith Smith, CEO of Boyd Gaming; Chief Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe; and Kenneth Alexander, mayor of the city of Norfolk.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming, the developers of the proposed casino, have shared their enthusiasm about bringing the casino and resort to life in the Mermaid City.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk casino project leaders to break ground at the end of October

Norfolk casino project leaders to break ground at the end of October

The proposal includes plans for 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, eight restaurants, and a 1,300-spot parking garage. The resort and casino will sit on six acres of land between Harbor Park and the Amtrak station.

A protest will also take place nearby on Wednesday from casino workers concerned about allowing smoking in the casino.