Breeze announces direct flights to Phoenix out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways is adding some popular destinations from Norfolk International Airport this year.

Starting on Oct. 3, Breeze will offer direct flights to Phoenix from Norfolk. The service will run twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, with one-way flights starting at just $119.

Breeze is also rolling out service to two other sunny destinations, just in time for summer: Breeze flights from ORF to San Diego will start in May and its flights to Pensacola, Fla. will start the following month.

Breeze’s direct flights from ORF to San Diego will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting on May 1.

Its service to Pensacola will be available on Mondays and Fridays starting June 28. These flights will have “BreezeThru” service, meaning there will be one stop but passengers won’t have to change planes.

Breeze, which touts itself as the country’s only “nice low cost carrier,” has vastly expanded its service out of Norfolk in the past couple of years. Its service to Phoenix marks its 17th nonstop destination out of ORF.

