Broadway Nightclub fire ruled as arson: FMO

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire heavily scorched the Broadway Nightclub in Norfolk on March 5 — on Thursday, the Norfolk Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire as arson.

Around 2:44 a.m. on March 5, Norfolk police reported a fire at the nightclub located on E Virginia Beach Boulevard. Norfolk Fire-Rescue says they found a heavy fire burning behind the building upon arrival.

The fire did not spread to the building's interior and it was put under control by 3:19 a.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue did not report any civilian or firefighter injuries in the aftermath of the fire.

Norfolk police have identified a suspect and are searching for them, according to the Norfolk Fire Marshal's Office.

