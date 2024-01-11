Burlington to open new Norfolk store in spring

NORFOLK, Va. — A new Burlington store is coming to Norfolk this spring.

The national retailer has 1000 stores open across the country, according to a media alert from the company. The new location in Norfolk will make 28 Burlington stores in the commonwealth.

The new store will be at the Janaf Shopping Center at 5900 East Virginia Beach Blvd, according to release. With the new location comes more job opportunities for Hampton Roads residents.

The media alert about the new Burlington says that the store will "surprise and delight residents" with its merchandise:

