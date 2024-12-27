Canine distemper outbreak affects Virginia and North Carolina wildlife

NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an outbreak of canine distemper among wildlife in Hampton Roads, according to one local wildlife rehabilitation group.

Meredith Broadhurst, President of Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge, said they’re getting daily calls reporting strange behaviors with wildlife.

“I’m getting probably at least three calls a day on either a fox or a raccoon showing neurological issues,” stated Broadhurst.

She added, “We usually take over 300 raccoons a year, and I don’t think we hit over 100 this year. That’s how decreased it’s been because of the distemper outbreak.”

Distemper is an infectious disease caused by an unidentified virus, and it’s highly contagious. So, when they get a call about a possibly infected animal, Broadhurst says they might not take it because it has to be heavily quarantined as to not infect other nearby animals. Often, if it’s showing symptoms or tests positive, it would be humanely euthanized, she explained.

“If they’re starting already to where they’re losing limb movement, and they’re starting to do seizures, there’s really no coming back from that.”

Experts recommend that if you see an animal in the wild that’s acting strangely, do not touch it and instead call animal control or a wildlife rehabber.

While humans cannot contract distemper, it is something that could be dangerous to dogs, so it’s recommended to make sure your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

“I know it’s not a public safety, because it’s not contagious to humans, but to me, I feel like, personally, my pets are like part of my family. I would want to know if I want to take precautions,” Broadhurst said.