Car crashes into building in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A driver crashed into a building Monday morning in Norfolk.

The white GMC crossover had to be towed out of the building. Witnesses on the scene told News 3's Kurt Williams it all followed a collision with a white Camero at Llewellyn and 25th, pushing the crossover into the building.

According to the owner of the building, this is the second something like this has happened.

No injuries were reported at this time and the cause of the crash is unkown.