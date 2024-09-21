Car crash leaves gaping hole in Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School

NORFOLK, Va. - A car crashed into Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk early Saturday morning, leaving a gaping hole inside of the building, police said.

The call for a car hitting a building came in around 4:30 a.m. at 1111 Park Avenue — the address of Booker T. Washington. When officers arrived, they tell News 3 they found a 21-year-old female driver who was injured.

Photos from the scene show a massive hole where the wall was caved in by the car. But as of around 10 a.m., the car appeared to have been removed.

Cleanup crews on site tell News 3 the car appeared to be speeding westbound down Princess Anne Road, lost control and then slammed into a culinary arts classroom on the schools northeast corner.

We're told the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Norfolk Public Schools' Chief Operations Officer was on scene and told News 3 that crews would quickly have the hole patched. He said the incident is not expected to impact classes on Monday.

According to police, charges are now pending, depending on the outcome of the investigation.