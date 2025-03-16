Carnival Sunshine departure from Norfolk moved to Monday due to wind, rain

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Sunshine's departure from Norfolk, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed until Monday morning due to the weather, according to the cruise line.

The cruise line released the following statement to News 3:

"We are monitoring a cold front which is impacting the Norfolk area. The storm is now producing strong winds and rain that requires us to delay our departure. We are expecting conditions to improve early tomorrow and Carnival Sunshine will depart, Monday, March 17 at 7:00 AM."

The First Warning Storm Team has been tracking a strong cold front, bringing the threat of severe weather Sunday evening.

"We are under a level 2 out of 5 threat. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected," according to Forecast Derrah Getter. "Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall resulting in flooding will be possible. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out."

The cruise had been scheduled to leave Norfolk Sunday afternoon at 4:30. The 6-day journey features stops throughout The Bahamas, including Nassau, the Bimini Islands and Grand Bahama Island. It's scheduled to return to Norfolk on March 22.

The cruise line did not say how the itinerary might be impacted.

The 3,700-passenger Carnival Sunshine began 2025's first weekly cruise vacation from Norfolk's Half Moone Cruise Center back in February.

Getter said the storms will be slow to exit, with some lingering into Monday morning along the Outer Banks.