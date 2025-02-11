Carnival Sunshine's first weekly cruise vacation departs from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk and Carnival Cruise Line are celebrating the launch of year-round cruises from the Mermaid City.

On Tuesday, the 3,700-passenger Carnival Sunshine will embark on 2025's first weekly cruise vacation offered from the city's Half Moone cruise center.

Norfolk debuts all-year cruise service with $12 million renovation, hotel deals

Ahead of the ship's departure to the Bahamas, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with city officials, including Mayor Kenny Alexander, in attendance.

Carnival expects about 150,000 passengers a year, and the city estimates it will create a $19 million economic impact.

WTKR News 3's Angela Bohon got a tour of the Carnival Sunshine! It has 500 balcony staterooms, dozens of suites, a spa and gym, 12 restaurants — including a steakhouse and sushi restaurant.

The tour guide tells told Angela she believes Tuesday's cruise is sold out. She also said cruises are leaving pretty much every week from Norfolk!

WTKR News 3 got a look at the millions of dollars in renovations to get the cruise terminal ready for year-round cruises. For more details, click here.

For more information on Carnival's year-round cruises out of Norfolk, click here.