Casino workers to protest against Norfolk casino smoking policy

NORFOLK, Va. — After years in the making, the Norfolk Casino will break ground Wednesday morning.

This is a development News 3 has been following since 2020 when Norfolk voters first approved the casino.

The development comes with protests from casino workers who don't want smoking allowed inside of the casino's game room floor as they say it poses a health risk.

"We want let our presence be known. We are begging for them to open the Norfolk casino as a non-smoking facility," Wilson said.

Juana Wilson, with the group C.E.A.S.E that stands for casino employees against smoking effects, says they’ll be protesting during the casino’s groundbreaking ceremony. Wilson is also a former Rivers Casino employee.

"Designated non-smoking areas would be great if it’s separated by a wall," Wilson said.

Recently, Norfolk casino presenters told the city's planning commission that smoking would be allowed. But they would work to have a high-quality HVAC system to mitigate impacts.

Dr. Ryan Light says the effects of second-hand has a major impact.

"Second-hand smoking increases the risk on lung cancer. It causes a lot harm to the person who is not choosing to smoke but has to be around it," Light said.

When the Rivers Casino opened last year in Portsmouth, smoking was also raised as a concern which led the casino to label some areas as non-smoking.

Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClelan voted no against the casino’s design and voiced concern for smoking in Sept. 10 city council meeting.

"Some don’t want the casino. But those who do are concerned about the workers who work there and that there going to be around second hand smoke," McClellan said.

The casino's development plan includes 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, 8 restaurants, and a 1,300-spot parking garage. The resort and casino will sit on six acres of land between Harbor Park and the Amtrak station.