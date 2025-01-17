Charges dismissed in MOD Pizza stabbing case

NORFOLK, Va. — A husband and wife are no longer facing charges in connection to the stabbing of a MOD Pizza employee, prosecutors say.

Both Corey and Catherine Harper were arrested back in November and charged with malicious wounding, with Corey facing an additional charge for brandishing a firearm.

However, the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said the charges were dropped Tuesday. They said after reviewing a video of the entire incident, alongside additional evidence, they determined the couple was acting in legitimate self-defense.

Police say a MOD Pizza employee and Catherine Harper got into an argument on Nov. 17. After it escalated, court documents say she called her husband, Corey Harper, to "handle the situation."

Previous court documents say Corey Harper stabbed the employee multiple times in the front and back and cut them across their torso so bad that the employee’s intestines could be seen. The employee survived the stabbing.