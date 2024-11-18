Man and woman charged for stabbing a man at MODS Pizza: NFD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed at a MODS Pizza Sunday afternoon, according to Norfolk police.

The stabbing happened at 1541 Premium Outlets Boulevard, according to NFD. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at MODS Pizza just before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived they found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening at this time, according to Norfolk Police Department.

Police have charged two people in connection with the incident. Catherine N. Harper, 45, of Chesapeake, with malicious wounding, and Corey T. Harper, 47, of Chesapeake, with malicious wounding, and brandishing a firearm.

Both are being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.