Chesapeake church delivers winter items to the homeless in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A church in Chesapeake is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season. New Mount Olive Baptist Church spent the last two weekends packaging up and presenting gifts to the homeless.

Tony Harris says this was the perfect time of year to put some good back into the community.

"Sometimes we forget about the true meaning of the holiday so we are here to bring back the meaning of Christmas, the firstborn, and of course we want to let everyone know that Jesus is everything, and Jesus is love," said Harris.

The church has distributed more than 160 packages to the needy. Inside each one are items such as socks, scarves, shirts, and a gift card for a free meal.