City Cruises Norfolk renames its vessel 'Spirit of Norfolk'

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday marks an important event for City Cruises Norfolk as it officially renames its vessel the new Spirit of Norfolk.

The inaugural voyage is in honor of military appreciation in partnership with USO of Hampton Roads, Visit Norfolk, and other community partners that provide resources to new military families at the end of PCS season.

The Spirit of Norfolk has been an important part of the Norfolk community since 1978, according to City Cruises. It has proudly served as a place where everyone in the region can celebrate their most important milestones and create memories with close family and friends.

The name "Spirit of Norfolk" honors the city’s history and embraces the future under the name that represents the community it serves, City Cruises says.

City Cruises says they're excited to bring The Spirit of Norfolk back and ready to create memorable experiences on the water.