City of Norfolk gives recommendations to improve traffic on Hampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City officials gave traffic recommendations for traffic on Hampton Boulevard. This comes after the city conducted a survey with nearly 300 drivers who travel on Hampton Blvd. and residents who live on and live near Hampton Blvd.

Hampton Blvd. is one the most heavily traveled roads in Hampton Roads.

Residents who live along Hampton Blvd. are fed up with speeding along this busy road. They want drivers to slow down and increase safety.

"The concern is the speed of the cars and how fast they come off the bridge," Bill Reed, a Norfolk resident said.

"Traffic is always fast on Hampton Blvd., especially in the mornings and evenings," Tom Mcfarland, a Norfolk resident said.

Some residents are concerned about the trucks on the road.

"They need to get the trucks off of Hampton Blvd. that road is not meant for those trucks," June, a Norfolk resident who only wanted to share her first name said.

The city of Norfolk says trucks are restricted on Hampton Blvd. during certain hours.

"The measures we’ve put in place that restrict trucks for certain hours of the day is the best we’ve been able to do with regard to cutting down on the number of trucks on Hampton Blvd." John Stevenson, Norfolk's Director of Transportation said during Monday's Larchmont Civic meeting.

The City of Norfolk says 71 crashes have happened on Hampton Blvd. between September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2023.

One of those crashes was deadly and 28% of those crashes resulted in an injury.

"I came here with the Navy in 2001 and since then, the traffic has quadrupled on Hampton Blvd. Both commercial and commuter traffic to the large Naval base," Mike Crockett, the Larchmont Civic League president.

The city is recommending traffic signs to restrict left turns

-From Hampton Boulevard onto Hanover

-From Jamestown onto Hampton Boulevard

-From Hampton Blvd. onto Richmond

They are also recommending possible speed sensors and that lights be put up to improve night time visibility.

The city’s says they don't plan to put a traffic light at Jamestown Crescent and Hampton Boulevard.

"The major thing that’s been accomplished is they are not going to do a traffic light. it wasn’t going to fix the problem which was the speeding. These measure they are recommending are going to do that," a Norfolk resident said.

The city says they plan to implement their recommendations in late 2024.