Cola Beale found guilty in Norfolk of murdering cousin

NORFOLK, Va. — Cola Beale was convicted on Wednesday of killing his cousin in a Norfolk murder that followed closely after his Virginia Beach murder convictions in March.

Beale was found guilty of first-degree murder and using a gun in the commission of a felony in connection to his cousin's death.

Beale was previously found guilty in March of killing his adoptive father and girlfriend by a Virginia Beach jury. His sentencing for those crimes will take place on July 2.

The Virginia Beach trial lasted just two days.

In March 2022, Beale shot his girlfriend, Czavi'er Hill, 31, in the head inside her Virginia Beach home and then set the residence on fire, burning Hill's dog alive while it was caged in a kennel.

A couple of days later, police say Beale shot and killed his adoptive father, Clifton Baxter, 73, while he slept on the couch inside his house.

Beale admitted to these killings in a police interrogation and a News 3 jailhouse interview.

Wednesday, Beale was found guilty of murdering his cousin, Downing McLean, 32. Beale admitted to shooting McLean in the head after the two had argued.

"I got fed up with him because he didn't think I was helping him, so I said, 'Man, I just killed two people... do you think I'm not ready to shoot again?'" Beale said. "I went right in the kitchen, shot him in the head. He didn’t drop and kept moving, so I shot him in the back to make sure he hit the ground."