Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk is investing $79M into fourth drydock

NORFOLK, Va. — A local shipyard is investing nearly $80 million to build a new drydock along the Elizabeth River in Norfolk.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Friday morning that Colonna's Shipyard is investing $79 million into a fourth drydock. The drydock will be able to lift up to 25,000 pounds, which the governor says will help the company repair and maintain ships.

Colonna's is the oldest, continuously operating family-owned shipyard in the country. The governor's office says the drydock will be delivered in 2028.

