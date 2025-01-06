Community mourns closure of Norfolk's historic Epworth Church

NORFOLK, Va. — Much can change over the course of more than 100 years, but one thing has remained constant in Hampton Roads: the community's loyalty and love for Epworth United Methodist Church in downtown Norfolk. Unfortunately, like all chapters in the Bible, this chapter has ended.

Built in the 1890s, Epworth United Methodist Church has hosted weekly services and numerous cherished milestones for over a century.

"I was married here, my mother was married here, my grandmother was married here," said one long-time congregant.

Another member added, "We've been members of the church since about 1928, and at that time, this was not the fancy neighborhood you see now."

For many, the church served as a place of community. "This was my village that raised me; all four of my grandparents went here," a member reminisced.

The last service at Epworth took place on Sunday, marking a somber moment for those who had considered the church their home.

"We have celebrated birthdays, baptisms, and weddings. I hoped that my kids would get married here, and it’s so sad it’s going away. I feel like I’m losing a family member," one congregant expressed.

Reverend Beth Givens, the district superintendent of the Coastal Virginia District of the United Methodist Church, cited the complex reasons behind the church's closure.

"I think the reason why is incredibly complicated and a long story, but I do believe it’s been a faithful decision," she said.

Epworth has seen a decline in membership over the years, primarily due to an aging congregation. This trend is not unique to Epworth; churches across the country are grappling with similar challenges, many considering or even selling their properties.

According to the Pew Research Center, 44% of Virginians attend church once a week, 32% attend once or twice a month, and 24% seldom or never go.

The announcement of Epworth’s closure followed the shutdown of the adjoining preschool and extended daycare in October. Currently, there is no set plan for the future of the church, though it will remain on the National Register of Historic Places.

"What we know is the Virginia Annual Conference will take ownership of the property and will be working with a property team to explore future possibilities," Givens said.

Despite the loss, the memories forged at Epworth are expected to endure.

"Even though it’s a sad day and we’re having to abandon it, it will always be in our hearts. Our church will keep that in your heart," a member concluded.