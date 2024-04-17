Could a postal-truck fire in Norfolk affect getting your mail?

NORFOLK, Va. — A truck contracted by USPS caught on fire around 6 a.m. Wednesday. The incident happened on eastbound I-64 near 15th View in Norfolk. Luckily no one was injured, but many people were delayed getting to work after traffic was diverted.

After the news spread that those involved were okay, folks had another question: what if you had mail that was on the truck?

News 3 caught up with people at the post office to find out first how important the mail service is — whether you're dropping off or expecting items.

Norfolk Traffic diverted off I-64E due to mail truck fire Web Staff

"I'm planning on moving soon, so I've been sending a lot of clothes and I'm selling some other things," said Daniel Traynor of Norfolk.

"I don't really mail things there so much because I do emails and things," added Connie Davis of Norfolk. "But I do get my medical supplies from the post office."

And if the items never arrive?

"[I'd question if] they are going to help me regain those items, you know?" said Davis.

"If the recipient never gets it, then I'm on the hook or they may never know I sent it out, so it's a very vital service we are provided here," said Traynor.

News 3 asked the postal service what was on the truck and where the truck was headed. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, USPS did not respond to our request for comment.

WATCH: Traffic diverted off I-64E due to mail truck fire

Traffic diverted off I-64E due to mail truck fire

The USPS website, however, describes what you can do if you are missing mail:

Typically, USPS reports, it will deliver any salvageable mail after an accident and notify customers if possible. If your mail never shows up you can you can track it online if the item has tracking enabled, ask the postal service to search for it by filling out a form, or file a claim if the lost item is registered, insured, or Collect On Delivery. If you used a service with a money-back guarantee you might be able to request a refund.

That may be more difficult if you don't know whether something's been sent.

For more information on how to proceed if you have missing mail visit USPS's website.