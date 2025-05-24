Countdown officially begins for Virginia's participation in Sail250

NORFOLK, Va. — With the unmistakable blaring of ship horns, the countdown to Virginia’s participation in Sail250 officially kicked off at Waterside in Norfolk Friday.

“Today marks the one-year countdown to what will be one of the largest and most historic maritime commemorations in Virginia history," Sail250 Virginia CEO Karen Scherberger said.

Sail250 is a multi-state celebration of the nation's two hundred fiftieth birthday. Dozens of sailing ships from 20 countries will bring around 10,000 crew members and sail through Hampton Roads. Sail250 Virginia is the organization overseeing Virginia's portion of the celebration.

The fleet of ships will also visit New Orleans, Baltimore, New York, and Boston.

“More than just a spectacle, Sail250 Virginia honors our naval heritage, promotes international goodwill and will bring millions in economic activity, thousands of international visitors, and unforgettable experiences to families across the Commonwealth," said Scherberger.

Ships are scheduled to sail through our area June 19-23, 2026.

That has caused some to worry the event will overshadow Juneteenth celebrations in the city. News 3 asked Scherberger about that.

“We started our coordination with the city back in 2020 to begin to talk through how to incorporate all of these events together," Scherberger said.

She also noted this is not the first time Norfolk has had multiple big events at the same time.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, multiple Hampton Roads mayors, and other area leaders attended Friday's kickoff event.

Recalling how Virginia has played a role in American history, Gov. Youngkin said celebrating the country’s two hundred fiftieth birthday in Virginia, especially in Hampton Roads, is fitting.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to help kick off the preparations at a place that has not just lived liberty but also is the heart and soul of our maritime industry," said Youngkin.

While the kickoff was held in Norfolk, ten cities across the state, including Norfolk, will host some of the ships.