Parade of Sail to kick off 48th Harborfest in Downtown Norfolk

Anthony Sabella/WTKR
A crew aboard the Pride of Baltimore II opens the ship's sails ahead of the 47th Harborfest's Parade of Sail in 2023.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 07, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. - An iconic sight is making its return down the Elizabeth River on Friday.

The annual Parade of Sail, featuring historic tall ships, begins at noon — kicking off the 48th annual Harborfest.

The three-day event is the country's longest-running, free maritime festival.

Friday morning, the tall ships will meet in the Hampton Roads harbor, where they will unfurl their sails and sail into Downtown Norfolk, firing off cannons for the big crowd expected to gather at Town Point Park.

The ships will then park near the Waterside District and surrounding area for people to visit and tour throughout Harborfest. The festival includes live music, food and other entertainment.

Click HERE for details on parking and road closures.

