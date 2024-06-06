Norfolk Harborfest is back. Here's where to park and how to avoid road closings

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's 48th annual Harborfest is set to kick off this weekend and as America's largest maritime festival, crowds are expected to swarm Town Point Park.

In preparation for the weekend's festivities, Norfolk police have various directions detailing visitor parking, street closures, and parking removals.

Where you CAN park:

MacArthur Center garages (CASH ONLY. Collect on entry)

City of Norfolk parking facilities (Cash and credit cards accepted. Collect on entry)

All city garages will range in price from $5 to $10 for the entire day

City garages will be open 24/7

According to Norfolk Parking Division Director, Raymond Stoner, Waterside garage and Town Point garage are the most likely to get full.

Where you CAN'T park:

Waterside Drive : No street parking from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at midnight

: No street parking from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at midnight Boush Street : No parking southbound from Brooke Ave. to Main Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 11:30 p.m. No parking northbound from Main Street to Brambleton Avenue from Friday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.

: No parking southbound from Brooke Ave. to Main Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 11:30 p.m. No parking northbound from Main Street to Brambleton Avenue from Friday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. Atlantic Street : No parking northbound from Waterside Drive to Main Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at midnight.

: No parking northbound from Waterside Drive to Main Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at midnight. Main Street :

No parking from east and westbound Main Street between Boush and Granby Streets from Friday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at midnight. No parking from eastbound Main Street from Martin's Lane to St. Paul's Boulevard from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

: Plume Street : No parking westbound from Granby Street to Boush Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 9 a.m.

: No parking westbound from Granby Street to Boush Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 9 a.m. Brooke Avenue : No parking eastbound and westbound between Granby Street and Boush Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 9 a.m.

: No parking eastbound and westbound between Granby Street and Boush Street from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 9 a.m. Randolph Street : No parking from Randolph Street from Plume Street to City Hall Avenue from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 9 a.m.

: No parking from Randolph Street from Plume Street to City Hall Avenue from Thursday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 9 a.m. Harbor Park : No parking in Harbor Park Lot F

: No parking in Harbor Park Lot F Rader Street: No parking southbound south of Front Street at vacant lot (111 Radar Street) from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

Road closures:

Boush Street: The southbound curb lane from City Hall Avenue to Main Street will be closed Thursday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Waterside Drive: Eastbound lanes will be closed from Main Street and Martin’s Lane. Westbound lanes will be closed from Atlantic Street to Main Street. The closures are in place from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at midnight.

Martin’s Lane: Southbound lanes closed to through traffic from Main Street to Waterside Drive. The closures are in place from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at midnight.

Atlantic Street: Southbound lanes will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to Waterside Drive. The closures are in place from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at midnight.

But as well as drivers, a lot of people are expected to take public transportation to the event.

“We’re particularly focused on our Elizabeth River Ferry and the tide light rail. We’ll have additional frequencies and additional service throughout the weekend including after the fireworks show," said Thomas Becher with Hampton Roads Transit.

Becher says they will make sure there will be no more than 10-15 minute frequencies in between runs for those services. If you do try one during Harborfest, you'll be able to take advantage of a special deal.

“You can get your transit passes in advance to save time. It’s for a special for that weekend each day and as always kids ride for free," Becher told News 3.

If you plan on scooting to the event, the festival area will be geo-fenced by Lime from Friday to Sunday night. For all the information on Harborfest travel, you can visit the page on the city's website. Just click here.

Watch: Last year's festivities at 47th Harborfest