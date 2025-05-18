Crash on I-64 in Norfolk leaves one dead; another in custody, says VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation following a fatal crash on I-64 in Norfolk on Saturday. The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes near the exit at Northampton Boulevard (Exit 282).

The crash involved two vehicles, State Police said. One driver has been transported to Norfolk General Hospital, while a passenger has succumbed to injuries sustained.

Another driver is currently in custody on charges of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Due to the ongoing investigation, eastbound lanes in the area have been shut down.