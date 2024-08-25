Demolition to begin Monday on former DePaul Hospital in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Demolition is set to begin Monday on the former DePaul Medical Center along Granby Street and Kingsley Lane in Norfolk, according to a post on City Councilman Martin Thomas' Facebook page.

The facility—Virginia's oldest Catholic hospital—has been vacant for some time.

In Dec. 2023, the non-profit known as 'Next Steps to Success' announced its intent to move into that space. The organization offers free after-school care and summer programs for teenagers.

They try to address poverty by preparing the teens to become successful adults.

At its current facility, which is nearby, the organization can only provide services for 100 kids. The new facility would allow them to help about 300 children.

Norfolk City Council approved rezoning the property earlier in 2024.

According to the post, demolition would be finished in 2025.