District Taco to open on April 23 on Hampton Blvd. Yes, that's a Tuesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's been a banner day for taco lovers in Hampton Roads, as District Taco announces it will open its first restaurant in the region next week

Del Taco also announced on Wednesday that it will be opening a location soon in Chesapeake.

District Taco, a fast casual restaurant with locations in Washington, D.C., northern Virginia and Maryland, will start serving its Yucatan flavors on Hampton Boulevard across from the new Railyard at Lambert's Point development on April 23.

Yes, that is a Tuesday.

Franchise owners Roger and Josephine Weeks, who own several Popeyes restaurants, are opening the first of three planned District Tacos in Hampton Roads.

“District Taco stood out to us because it stays true to its roots, with simple recipes and fresh ingredients,” said Josephine Weeks. “We are excited to join the District Taco family and to introduce this amazing brand to our community.”

This is the latest franchise to set up shop along Hampton Boulevard by the Railyard development, following Biscuit Belly, Chicken Salad Chick, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and other establishments. A well-stocked Virginia ABC store appears poised to sell its spirits.

A Lidl grocery store is also expected to open at the development site.

A second Hampton Roads District Taco is coming soon to Chesapeake on Battlefield Boulevard.

“Roger and Josephine have been great partners and we are happy to bring District Taco to Norfolk together with them,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Osiris Hoil. “Our commitment to freshness, authenticity and flavor remains unwavering. We are sure guests will love District Taco.”