Mexican restaurant Del Taco to open a location in Chesapeake this June

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Looking for a new spot to celebrate Taco Tuesday?

Del Taco is opening a location in Chesapeake in June. The restaurant will be located at 1501 Sams Circle, right near Sam's Club.

The chain restaurant—which has hundreds of locations across the country—is known for its tacos, burritos and other Mexican entrees. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of desserts, including cinnamon churros and caramel cheesecake bites.

Del Taco did not share when in June its Chesapeake restaurant will open its doors.

The restaurant is currently accepting applications from those interested in working at the Chesapeake location. For more information on how to apply, click here.