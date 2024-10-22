Dominion Energy shares why waiting until winter to winterize your home isn't a good idea

NORFOLK, Va. — The First Warning Storm Team has forecasted warm temperatures across Hampton Roads this week.

While you are soaking up the sunshine, you are likely not thinking about turning on your heat. However, experts say now is the best time to plan because if you wait until it is cold, you'll find your unit might not be working as it should or your home isn't weatherproofed.

Watch this: Home Insurance vs Warranty on Coast Live

Home warranty

So, here is what you should do now.

It might be a bit cumbersome, but make sure you have proper insulation in your walls. Insulation keeps the heat in and the cold out. This is especially important if you have an older home.

Next, seal any gaps around your windows and doors. Weather-stripping is an easy and cheap way to stop cold air from sneaking in and warm air out.

Watch related coverage: Fall energy-saving tips from Virginia Natural Gas on Coast Live

Virginia Natural Gas Fall Energy Savings Coast Live

Also, make sure things in your home, like your light bulbs, are energy efficient. LED bulbs consume less energy and last longer, helping to cut costs during those long winter nights.

"It may seem so basic, but at the same time, some people don't know that about a third of your energy costs in your home can be related to lighting. So, if you're using outdated light bulbs, not like these LED, new, updated ones, then you're going to be paying more for lighting, which is going to cause your bill to go up," said Cherise Newsome with Dominion Energy.

I wanted to see if there are any programs to help people. I learned Dominion Energy has a virtual energy audit program.

Watch: How to keep your home cool while saving money on your energy bills

How to keep your home cool while saving money on your energy bills

Customers answer a bunch of questions online about their energy usage and, based on that, are sent a kit.

"The kit is going to be customized based upon how that customer answers questions, and then you may have more or less of different items in here, but this is a common example of what you can get," Newsome shared.

Newsome said a typical kit is filled with pipe insulation, weather stripping, caulking, electrical socket covers, low flow shower heads and light bulbs.

It is a free service for customers and can serve as an incentive to lower their bills so they can afford them.

Watch more: Solar sheep? The alternative way Dominion Energy is cutting grass

Solar sheep? The alternative way Dominion Energy is cutting grass

Dominion said they provide virtual energy audits as an option because they're a meaningful service to the community and the environment.

If you would like to learn more about this program or financial assistance for your energy bills click here.

Stay warm and energy-efficient this winter!