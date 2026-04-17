Downtown Norfolk's First Fridays paused after litter, quality-of-life concerns

NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk's First Fridays will be put on hold after concerns were raised from businesses in the area, according to a social media post.

This decision to pause the monthly-event came after the April First Friday.

"Downtown Norfolk Council heard directly from businesses about impacts in downtown that did not align with First Fridays’ role as a welcoming, business-supporting community event, including litter and other quality-of-life concerns," the Downtown Norfolk social media post reads.

First Fridays started back in 2013, drawing crowds downtown with live music and local vendors. Specifically, the Downtown Norfolk social media account says they will be pausing First Fridays "in its current format."

"We are actively evaluating new approaches for activation that better serve our businesses and reflect how downtown has evolved. We look forward to sharing what’s next and inviting the community to be a part of it," the Downtown Norfolk social media post went on to say.

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