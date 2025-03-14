Driver dies after hitting tree on E Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after crashing into a tree Thursday afternoon on E Princess Anne Road, according to Norfolk police.

Around 12:00 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of E Princess Anne Road after a report of a single-car collision into a tree, according to Norfolk police. A stretch of the road was closed temporarily as a result.

Norfolk police say Michael Green, 60, from Virginia Beach was the driver involved in the crash. He later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department's Auto Squad Unit.