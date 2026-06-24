Driver Rescued After Car Falls Into Water-Filled Sinkhole in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A driver was rescued Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle fell into a water-filled sinkhole near a downtown Norfolk exit ramp, according to police.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near the bottom of the Interstate 264 West exit ramp onto East City Hall Avenue.

When Norfolk police officers arrived, they found a vehicle partially submerged in a sinkhole that had filled with water. Police said an adult woman was still inside the vehicle and was unable to open the door.

According to authorities, one officer entered the water, helped the woman out of the vehicle and brought her to safety.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue evaluated the woman at the scene. She did not require transportation to a hospital.

City officials said the sinkhole appears to be connected to a water main break in the area. Crews spent hours working to shut off the water and assess the cause of the collapse.

Later Tuesday evening, a tow truck successfully removed the vehicle from the sinkhole. News 3 was the only one on scene when crews pulled the car from the hole.

The City of Norfolk has closed the affected exit ramp while crews continue repairs and investigate the cause of the sinkhole. Officials have not said when the roadway will reopen.

No additional injuries were reported.

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