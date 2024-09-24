Economist offers perspective on possible longshoremen strike

NORFOLK, Va. — With a potential strike looming that could impact ports from Maine to Texas, including the Port of Virginia, News 3 is getting some perspective.

“The cargo activity will basically come to a halt," ODU economics professor Vinod Agarwal said.

That’s what Agarwal expects if an International Longshoreman Association strike happens.

He said the impact of the strike will primarily be limited to people who work at the port if the strike lasts for less than a week or two.

If it goes on much longer, it will have a bigger impact.

“It will start impacting, now, people who are dependent on the port," Agarwal explained.

That means, for example, companies bringing in products or people who work in warehouses where products come after leaving the port.

As for how it could impact consumers?

“It will have some impact on prices. But it’s amazing, shipping costs are a very insignificant part of the overall price," said Agarwal.

The International Longshoremen Association is threatening to strike if a new contract with the United States Maritime Alliance isn’t made before Oct. 1.

Longshoremen help get cargo on and off ships in ports. They want more money and a ban on automation use in cranes, gates, and container movement.

President Biden has said the federal government will not step in to stop the strike.

Agarwal said if the strike drags on, companies bringing in products will figure out how to adapt.

“They’re going to start figuring out ways to get merchandise in time to places. Yes, it does create trouble, it does create some problems, however it’s not the end of the world," Agarwal said.

As of Tuesday, the ILA and the U.S. Maritime Association hadn't met since June to negotiate.

The Maritime Alliance released an update Monday, saying in part, “Despite additional attempts by USMX to engage with the ILA and resume bargaining, we have been unable to schedule a meeting to continue negotiations on a new Master Contract. We remain prepared to bargain at any time.”

News 3 reached out to local longshoremen for interviews, but none responded.

News 3 also reached out to local trucking companies to see how they might be impacted, but they either didn’t have anyone available or declined to interviewed because of the uncertainty of the negotiations.