Excitement builds for Norfolk State's Spring Game as Coach Michael Vick takes the helm

NORFOLK, Va. — Preperations were underway on Friday at Norfolk State University for Saturday's Spring Game.

For many, it will be the first opportunity to see Coach Michael Vick in action.

“I’m excited because Michael Vick is really one of my favorite players of all time,” said Jah'Kenta Woodall, a student at NSU.

John Hood

As the week comes to a close, Woodall plans to stop by William "Dick" Price Stadium this weekend to witness the new era of NSU football.

“If we really support our team, then we’ve got to come out and show out,” he said.

John Hood

Coach Vick has been hard at work with his team all spring, and on Saturday, fans will get a glimpse of what the upcoming season could look like.

“I’m definitely excited to see how he has changed the offense from last year and the different type of culture he’s going to bring to this program,” said Jomar Supreme, another NSU student.

John Hood

Supreme is also looking forward to a new docuseries announced by BET, which will follow Coach Vick on his journey returning home to inspire the next generation of players.

“HBCUs don’t really get that much attention, so it will definitely bring much-needed eyes over here,” he said.

If you're interested in attending Saturday's Spring Game, tickets are still available online.