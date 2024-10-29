Family of shipyard worker who died on the job in Norfolk 'forever scarred'

NORFOLK, Va. — About a week after a deadly industrial accident was reported at a Norfolk ship repair business, News 3 is speaking to the family of one of the two shipyard workers who lost their life.

John Robinson, 55, from Norfolk, died at Marine Hydraulics' Midtown Pier facility Wednesday, his family told News 3's John Hood Tuesday morning.

His sister, Jasmine Robinson, shared what they've learned about his tragic death, saying, "All I know is there was an elevator accident and all it says on the examiner's report is blunt force trauma to the torso."

Robinson was a fleet technician and worked on elevators, his family shared.

The family of 55-year-old John Robinson (pictured above) says he died while working at Marine Hydraulics' Midtown Pier facility.

The family says after working on ships for over 10 years all over the world, they never imagined Robinson would lose his life on the job.

"I am his baby sister, I am forever scarred," Robinson said.

Police say another man, also a shipyard worker, was injured. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Authorities did not share details on the nature of the accident. However, when speaking with our crew shortly after the incident, workers coming in and out of the facility described it as a "freak accident" that doesn't normally happen.

Marine Hydraulics International released the following statement to News 3 last week regarding the incident:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of two shipyard workers after an incident at MHI Ship Repair’s midtown facility this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, as well as with the many impacted workers at our facility. We are committed to supporting them through this difficult time. Safety is our top priority at MHI, and we will work within our own team and with local authorities to investigate the cause of this incident."

Robinson's family heard the ship that he was working on was being decommissioned.

Both incidents are being investigated as undetermined deaths, police say. The OCME will determine the official manner and cause of death.