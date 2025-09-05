Finding licensed childcare in Virginia: Parent's guide for navigating the search

NORFOLK, Va. — Sometimes life happens, and what you had planned gets tossed in the air — the same thing happens with childcare, whether it's for your little one full-time or just before-and-after school.

Sara Weber, a mother with a 2-year-old and 4-month-old, knows this challenge well.

"It's hard to get into a daycare and it's hard to find a great daycare so we're looking at sitters or leaning on our family," Weber said.

To help save parents time, I wanted to share websites that can be helpful in the search for licensed childcare providers in Virginia.

First, start with what's available from the Commonwealth. You can look into day care options provided by the Virginia Department of Social Services.

When you get to the homepage, you have the option to select your preferences. Add your city and ZIP code, then press search. You can look at each facility, check any violations and review other specifics related to hours and capacity.

ChildCareVA, operated through the Department of Education, offers a different search engine, but your results will bring you back to the state's website.

ChildCareAware of Virginia also lets you search for facilities and even provides questions you may want to ask your potential provider.

Winnie, an independent marketplace, lets you search daycares and check reviews. However, you will likely have to contact the facility directly for availability and information.

Alternative options:

The YMCA in several local cities has flexible before-and-after school care options and is currently accepting children.

"That after school programming is really critical because it provides a gap and bridge for families and for kids who need structure after school," said Jamie Childress, a father and YMCA employee.

Don't underestimate the power of word of mouth. Ask your friends and coworkers and post in social media groups. Other people in your community have likely been there too and can share their contacts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.