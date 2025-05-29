Watch Now
Fire starts in parking garage near Norfolk Scope Arena: NFR

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire that started in a parking garage near Norfolk Scope Arena and Chrysler Hall led to a response from Norfolk Fire-Rescue Thursday morning, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

According to PulsePoint, crews were called to respond to the fire around 6:58 a.m. The assistant fire chief says the fire started on the lowest level of the parking garage, near shops in the area. The sprinkler system was already activated, and the fire had been put out when crews arrived.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says they have brought in a massive fan to air the area out. Officials are currently stopping people from entering the area.

There were no hazards or major problems incurred by the fire, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

