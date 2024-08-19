Food banks say shelves are bare as kids head back to school and food insecurity increases

NORFOLK, Va — Year-round, food banks will see a high volume of people who are food insecure, which is heightened in the summer with kids out of school.

The Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore said they've nearly been cleaned out due to the need of families here in Hampton Roads.

"Summertime is always interesting at food banks our shelves are always much more bare than they are during the holiday season so we kind of are out of almost everything," said Mallory Reckling with the food bank.

Reckling says the number of hungry people living here has climbed.

"Food insecurity has reached a record high in the last couple of years," said Reckling. "Everybody thought the COVID-19 pandemic was the height of it, but it's right now.

The food bank says it serves an estimated population of over 1 in 10 neighbors who are food insecure.

Last week the Norfolk school district announced they would take part in a community eligibility provision, a part of 'The Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010',

Students receive free breakfast and lunch without submitting a meal application form.

While it helps, Reckling says there are still many people, including children, who might not get three meals a day

"Unfortunately, not enough families have enough food to properly nourish the kids before they come to school so it's hugely helpful that the schools can provide nutrition," said Dorothy Ballard, a mom and pediatrician.

Ballard says kids must be fed so they can focus.

"It's a huge factor in how well they learn," said Ballard. "There is no way these kids can sit in a classroom and focus and learn and perform to their best ability if they are hungry,"

Ballard added that not just any food will do.

"So many of the easy foods to give them like granola bars, cereals, and snack-pack are so packed with sugar and carbohydrates and not with good proteins and healthy fats," explained Ballard.

This is why the food bank has a request if you would like to help out.

"We want things that are low in sodium and high in protein healthy nutritious items," said Reckling.