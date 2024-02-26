Food pantry for students opens at Tidewater Community College Norfolk campus

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tidewater Community College's Norfolk campus, a food pantry is giving students like Ashley Barnes more options for what she eats.

“This helps me receive food and, also, it encourages me to cook at home," said Barnes.

WTKR Cans of tomato sauce are some of the canned goods available to TCC students.

Barnes also works there.

“I’ve seen students and staff members cry because of the food they received," Barnes recalled.

WTKR Cereal is one of the many dry goods offered at the food pantry at TCC's Norfolk campus.

While the ribbon was cut Monday to officially open the pantry, it had been open for about a month and has seen use double in that time.

Foods offered include canned and dry goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

WTKR Pineapples are one of the fresh fruits and vegetables available to TCC students.

It’s all free to students and there is no limit to how many times they can get what they need.

“We are going through some really hard times with inflation, and it affects us all, especially when you are a student," said Barnes. "You just don’t have the money, especially when you have to pay bills."

The school couldn't say how many students are considered food insecure.

Nationally, however, the rate of food insecurity among college students is three times higher than the rate for all U.S. households.

That’s according to a national study and was cited in a letter the American Council on Education wrote to members of Congress in May 2023, urging them to improve access to SNAP benefits for students.

“On behalf of the food bank, we are honored and privileged to be a part of this day," said Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore President Chris Tan.

The food pantry is a partnership between the college and the food bank. It replaces the community food bank students had access to in the McArthur Mall in Norfolk.

Tan said the new food pantry fulfills the original mission of the community food bank: "To make sure that if you come to TCC to get a better life, better education, and to prepare yourself for the workforce, food will not be a barrier to you."

TCC President Dr. Marcia Conston also mentioned barriers when she spoke to the small crowd gathered for the ribbon-cutting.

“We at TCC are about helping our students become successful in achieving their goals, and one of the main ways we do that is to ensure that we are eliminating barriers," Conston said.

WTKR Peanut butter, jelly, and syrup ae among the many items available to TCC students.

“It warms my heart knowing students are receiving the resources they need to graduate," said Barnes.

The pantry will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.