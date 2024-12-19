Former NFL player Lynden Trail among those watching to see if NSU hires Michael Vick

NORFOLK, Va. — As many in Hampton Roads and beyond await confirmation on whether Norfolk State University will hire former NFL player Michael Vick, key stakeholders are considering the potential impact on the campus and the community.

NSU graduate and former NFL player Lynden Trail, Senior lives in the 757 and works for the government. He is also the defensive coordinator for the apprentice school attached to Newport News Shipbuilding.

He’s watching the news closely.

“I think just hearing that someone as legendary as Michael Vick coming back to the area and ending up being the head coach, it could do wonders for the recruits that are here,” said Trail.

He talked about how there is a lot of talent here in Hampton Roads and how if Vick is hired, he suspects he would bring even more big names.

“I’m pretty sure Vick’s going to go along the lines of probably bringing in some former NFL players or former NFL coaches to try and get these guys some of the best and top talent coaching-wise in the area,” Trail added.

Meantime, just around the corner from William "Dick" Price Stadium, general manager of WNSB Hot 91 radio, Maynard Scales, says this could affect many aspects of campus life.

Scales said, “If those rumors are all true, then I think it would increase a level of interest in our sports program, increase a level of interest in our mass communications and journalism programs, increase the level of interest in Norfolk State University by and large.”

Scales added that the university would have to grow responsibly.

“It would be easily one of the most important things to happen in black college sports since the Dion Sanders signing with JSU some years ago,” stated Scales.

NSU has not officially made an announcement about the coaching position. Stay with News 3 for updates.