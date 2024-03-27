Free Light Rail Rides for Norfolk Tides home games

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) said it was teaming up with the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Tides baseball team to provide free rides to home games on the Tide light rail.

With the 2024 minor league season beginning on March 29, fans will be able to enjoy free travel to and from Harbor Park.

Free rides will be available two hours before and after each game to and from the stadium.

All fans need to be eligible for the free ride is their ticket to that evening's game.

The team's league schedule is available on the minor league baseball website.

Fans leaving the Ballentine Rd./Broad Creek station on opening night will have a chance to take a picture with the HRT mascot Gus the Bus and snag giveaways from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Light Rail routes, check out the HRT website.

And for more information on finding parking in Downtown Norfolk, check out this helpful link from Downtown Norfolk.