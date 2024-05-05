Free teacher admission to Nauticus for Teacher Appreciation Week

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Educators and their support staff will be able to get free admission to Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin all week long for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The offer is available from Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 12.

“At Nauticus, education is our mission,” said Nauticus's Director of Education and Community Engagement, Nate Sandel. “So, we are proud to invite educators and support staff who dedicate their careers to educating others, to experience Nauticus for free.”

Teachers and staff members will also receive a 20% discount off one item in the gift shop and 10% off at The Norfolk Grille.

A limited number of free tickets will be made available to educators each day. A valid Virginia School ID will be required at check-in.

Nauticus recommends reserving tickets online to ensure availability. Tickets can be reserved at the Nauticus website.