NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways announced it has begun offering nonstop flights to San Diego from Norfolk for $99 one way.

The flights began May 1 and may be purchased until May 7 for travel by September 30, 2024.

Sports Strong third period powers Admirals to Game 1 win Marc Davis

The $99 flights are available on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

For full details visit the airline's website.